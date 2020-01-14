Fifth generation sweetgrass basket weaver Corey Alston speaks at Creative Mornings Charleston

click to enlarge
Alston wants to continue this centuries-long tradition
On Fri. Jan. 24 at 8 a.m. head to Redux Contemporary Art Center to hear local basket weaver Corey Alston speak on the topic of Roots at Creative Mornings Charleston (CMCHS). As always, this event is free, just be sure to register by Mon. Jan. 20
at 10 a.m. to reserve your spot.
Every month the free breakfast lecture series presents a local speaker talking about a universal topic; the topic is chosen by one of CM's 207 global chapters and used by each chapter in its own way. Roots, then, seems like the ideal topic for Alston to discuss. As a fifth-generation sweetgrass basket weaver from Mt. Pleasant, his roots to Charleston run deep.
CMCHS host, Cristy Armstrong, says, "The global theme is roots and we want to recognize the Gullah Geechee community’s importance here in the Lowcountry."
The sweetgrass basket art form was founded on the West Coast of Africa before being brought to America in the 17th century by enslaved Africans. Alston, who was recognized by Mt. Pleasant Magazine
as 2018's "featured weaver," acknowledges the important history behind his art form, especially when it comes to continuing the tradition of weaving.
Alston told the magazine, "It is truly a blessing to be one of the younger weavers and have my work being put in such noticeable places. I’ve realized the best way for a cultural art to thrive is for the next generation to step up. Hopefully, the historic weavers before me feel that I have."
@ Redux Contemporary Art Center
1056 King St.
Downtown
Charleston,
SC
When: Fri., Jan. 24, 8 a.m.
Price:
Free to attend
