Dave Chappelle will perform at North Charleston PAC on Jan. 30. Tickets on sale this week.

No word on whether there's a chance Chappelle will add a second show like he did in 2013 or if this performance is connected to reports that Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang reportedly told an N.Y. fundraiser that the comic was coming to S.C. for two shows in support of his campaign. The tech entrepreneur who campaigns heavily on universal basic income has reportedly said in recent weeks that Chappelle reached out to his team.
Chappelle's reputation precedes him, from his critically acclaimed Chappelle's Show to two Emmy Awards to two Grammy Awards. And did we mention the Mark Twain Prize? Yeah he's a pretty big deal.
Recently, Chappelle talked about going to see Kevin Hart with his son. Hart is pretty famous too and that has Chappelle feeling ... well, we'll just let you watch for yourself.