Call for artists: North Charleston Cultural Arts looking for fiber artists, craftspeople

Two symbols associated with Sankofa, the theme for this year's fiber art exhibition, are hearts and birds
The City of North Charleston Cultural Arts Department is currently seeking entries from both African-American textile artists and fine craft artists for the 14th annual African American Fiber Art Exhibition and the 19th annual Juried Fine Craft Competition and Exhibition, respectively.
Both exhibitions are presented as part of the North Charleston Arts Fest, held April 29-May 3.
This year's African-American fiber art exhibition, curated by Torreah "Cookie" Washington, is titled Sankofa, a word in the Twi language spoken by the Akan tribe of present-day Ghana. Sankofa is associated with a proverb that today is interpreted as "go back and get it."
The challenge for this year's artists is to create a pictorial fiber work that illustrates the idea of
Sankofa; entries must include one of the two Sankofa symbols (heart or bird). Those interested can apply online
by Sun. March 1. The $30 entry fee allows artists to submit a maximum of four entries for consideration.
Craft artists display works in a wide variety of mediums at this annual exhibition
Fine craft artists from across South Carolina can apply to participate in the Palmetto Hands juried fine craft competition and exhibition, competing for cash prizes totaling $6,500. Artists can apply online
with a $15 entry fee. Applications are due by Sun. March 15.
The craft exhibition features objects in the media of clay, fiber, glass, metal, wood, and three-dimensional mixed media. The juror for this year's exhibition is Karen Watson, the executive director of the Sumter County Gallery of Art.
Learn more about the North Charleston Arts Fest online
.