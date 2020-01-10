Gullah interpretive realism painter presents new exhibition at Voice of Hope Church

Brother Nizar will have over 50 pieces of work in this exhibition
This weekend, Fri. Jan. 10-Sun. Jan. 12, The Voice of Hope Church and Worship Center, in partnership with the African Redemptive Struggle Museum of Divine Fine Art, present a new exhibition that includes the country's largest collection of "spiritual warfare, anti-slavery, collective resistance art."
Head to Voice of Hope (located at 249 Saint Philip St.) on Friday, 6-9 p.m., Saturday, 10-8 p.m., and Sunday, 4-7 p.m. to see the exhibition, If We Could Talk About It, I Wouldn't Have to Paint About It. Donations are accepted.
Local Gullah artist Brother Nizar (Nizar Ahbir) has painted over 50 original pieces that touch on themes from the Nubian King (who in biblical literature is referred to as the King of Ethiopia) to Harriet Tubman's raid at Combahee Ferry.
A Charleston Chronicle piece from this past September describes the African Redemptive Struggle Museum of Divine Fine Art (located in the Voice of Hope Church) as the "first museum to fully explore the anti-slavery collective resistance waged by self-liberated Africans from 1526-1868."