Charleston Museum celebrates 247 years with a weekend of events

The Charleston Museum was founded on Jan. 12, 1773 and they're celebrating all 247 of those years this weekend with three days of special events, Fri. Jan. 10-Sun. Jan. 12.The museum is open Mon.-Sat., 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sundays, 12-5 p.m. Adult admission is $12 and kids ages 3-12 are $5.Head to the museum on Friday at 10:30 a.m. for a talk with museum director Carl Borick, "Conversations with a curator: America's First Museum. The talk is included with admission to the museum and features a look at old photos and records — and at some of the museum's oldest objects.On Sat. Jan. 11, 2-3 p.m., Act!vated Story Theatre presents an interactive play (again, free with admission), featuring physical comedy, imaginative props, and audience participation. Attendees can look forward to two stories, a Polynesian tale, Hina Goes to the Moon, and Story of the Egyptian Cinderella. Before or after the show be sure to view the museum's collection of Polynesian and Egyptian artifacts.Kids get into the museum for free on Sun. Jan. 12 (with the purchase of an adult ticket). Museum educators are setting up interactive activities around the museum's nine permanent exhibits and two temporary exhibits, plus the KidStory exhibit.