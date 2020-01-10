Friday, January 10, 2020

Charleston Museum celebrates 247 years with a weekend of events

Kids are free on Sunday

Posted by Connelly Hardaway on Fri, Jan 10, 2020 at 7:15 AM

click to enlarge It's an old museum. It's a good museum. - COURTESY CHARLESTON MUSEUM
  • Courtesy Charleston Museum
  • It's an old museum. It's a good museum.
The Charleston Museum was founded on Jan. 12, 1773 and they're celebrating all 247 of those years this weekend with three days of special events, Fri. Jan. 10-Sun. Jan. 12.

The museum is open Mon.-Sat., 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sundays, 12-5 p.m. Adult admission is $12 and kids ages 3-12 are $5.

Head to the museum on Friday at 10:30 a.m. for a talk with museum director Carl Borick, "Conversations with a curator: America's First Museum. The talk is included with admission to the museum and features a look at old photos and records — and at some of the museum's oldest objects.

On Sat. Jan. 11, 2-3 p.m., Act!vated Story Theatre presents an interactive play (again, free with admission), featuring physical comedy, imaginative props, and audience participation. Attendees can look forward to two stories, a Polynesian tale, Hina Goes to the Moon, and Story of the Egyptian Cinderella. Before or after the show be sure to view the museum's collection of Polynesian and Egyptian artifacts.

Kids get into the museum for free on Sun. Jan. 12 (with the purchase of an adult ticket). Museum educators are setting up interactive activities around the museum's nine permanent exhibits and two temporary exhibits, plus the KidStory exhibit. 
Event Details Charleston Museum's 247th Birthday
@ Charleston Museum
360 Meeting St.
Downtown
Charleston, SC
When: Jan. 10-12
Price: Prices vary, included with admission
Festivals + Events, Family + Kids and Lectures + Seminars
Map

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Related Events

  • Charleston Museum's 247th Birthday @ Charleston Museum

    • Jan. 10-12 Prices vary, included with admission

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2020, Charleston City Paper   RSS