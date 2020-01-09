ArtFields accepts over 20 Charleston-area artists to 2020 festival and competition

click to enlarge
Meade Agency
You'll find art in venues all over town
Lake City's annual arts festival and competition, ArtFields, returns this spring, to be held April 24-May 2 in the small town less than two hours outside of Charleston. Every year the festival grows, adding art to more areas of town — venues include traditional gallery spaces, hair salons, and bars.
ArtFields declares on its website, "The event has infused new energy, creativity, and growth into Lake City and its surrounding communities."
The ArtFields competition accepts artists from all over the Southeast; this year 21 artists were selected from the greater Charleston area (which includes North Charleston, Summerville, Mt. Pleasant, Johns Island, and Edisto Island), making it one of the most highly represented areas in the state.
In addition to having their work displayed throughout Lake City, these artists compete for cash prizes totaling over $145,000
A number of Charleston artists have taken home prizes in the past few years, including Colin Quashie, Kristi Ryba, and Kate Hooray Osmond.
This year's accepted Charleston-area artists include Robb Helmkamp, one of the owners and crafters at Charleston Crafts Cooperative Gallery
; local sculptor Morgan Kinne
; and gallery owner and prolific artist in his own right, Robert Lange.
Check out the full list of accepted artists online at artfieldssc.org
