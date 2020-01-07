"The Lion King" broke box office records at North Charleston Performing Arts Center

click to enlarge
Three cheers for generating $$$ in the local economy
Last month Disney's The Lion King
celebrated a record breaking two-week premiere engagement at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center. The performance grossed more than $2.4 million at the box office and entertained over 32,000 theatergoers.
The 16 performances, held Dec. 4-15, broke the box office record for the highest gross and most attended show ever in the PAC's history.
In a press release, the North Charleston PAC estimates that the city of North Charleston also benefited immensely from the production, generating an economic benefit of over $7.7 million to the area from travel, hotels, restaurants, parking, and patronization of other businesses.
Director of marketing at the NCPAC, Alan Coker, says: "The market for Broadway in the Lowcountry is very strong. Our goal is to continue bringing the biggest and best shows direct from Broadway to the North Charleston Performing Arts Center."
Touring Broadway shows are big business in North America; in 2018-2019 season attendance across North America reached 18.5 million with the season grossing over $1.6 billion.
According to the Broadway League, touring Broadway shows contribute a cumulative $3.8 billion
to the metropolitan areas that host them.
Check out all of the Performing Arts Center's upcoming performances at northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com
