Mitchell Hill opens in new location at 414 King St.

File photo
The owners of Mitchell Hill want Charleston to be a design destination
Mitchell Hill has officially moved down the block. The Charleston-based "design house" celebrates a decade in the city with this recent expansion, moving from their former spot at 438 King St. to 414 King St. (former location of Chase furniture).
The new Mitchell Hill space is 12,000 square feet and features both a design center carrying the latest in furnishings, paint, flooring, and original works of art and an event space.
In a press release earlier this year owners of Mitchell Hill, Michael Mitchell and Tyler Hill, said: "Mitchell Hill aims to serve as a resource for both design connoisseurs and to-the-trade industry professionals."
Mitchell continued, "We've seen Charleston grow into a design hub, and with the influx of interior designers, furniture makers, and design aficionados, we saw a hole in the market. The same way many of the designers gravitate toward High Point Market, Atlanta, and New York, we want to be seen as a design resource in your backyard.”
Learn more about Mitchell Hill and check out info for upcoming events online at mitchellhillinc.com
