"RuPaul's Drag Race" judge Ross Mathews brings book tour to Charleston Music Hall on Feb. 18

Ross Mathews is the national bestselling author of, a judge on, and an alum of. If it's not immediately clear, Mathews is a funny guy. And he's bringing that fun-loving energy — and a new book — to the Charleston Music Hall on Feb. 18.You can buy tickets starting Fri. Dec. 20 at noon.Mathews' latest book,features stories about Lady Gaga, the Spice Girls, Celine Dion — the list goes on.Described as "every pop culture lover's dream come true,"comes with "Rossipes," too, cocktails to go with each tale. Fun, right?Mathews' first book,featured a foreword by Gwyneth Paltrow and an afterward by Chelsea Handler. Looks like Mathews has friends in Hollywood.