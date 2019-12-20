Friday, December 20, 2019

"RuPaul's Drag Race" judge Ross Mathews brings book tour to Charleston Music Hall on Feb. 18

Here for the juicy goss

Posted by Connelly Hardaway on Fri, Dec 20, 2019 at 8:07 AM

Ross Mathews is the national bestselling author of Man Up!, a judge on RuPaul's Drag Race, and an alum of Chelsea Lately. If it's not immediately clear, Mathews is a funny guy. And he's bringing that fun-loving energy — and a new book — to the Charleston Music Hall on Feb. 18.

You can buy tickets starting Fri. Dec. 20 at noon.

Mathews' latest book, Name Drop: The Really Good Celebrity Stories I Usually Only Tell at Happy Hour features stories about Lady Gaga, the Spice Girls, Celine Dion — the list goes on.

Described as "every pop culture lover's dream come true," Name Drop comes with "Rossipes," too, cocktails to go with each tale. Fun, right?

Mathews' first book, Man Up! Tales of My Delusional Self-Confidence featured a foreword by Gwyneth Paltrow and an afterward by Chelsea Handler. Looks like Mathews has friends in Hollywood.

