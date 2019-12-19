Three literary events to put on your January calendar

If you want to start the new year with some freshies on your bookshelves, you'll want to check out these three very different, very cool literary events heading to the Lowcountry. From local authors to the founder of one of the world's most popular diets, there's a book event for you.
Speaker Series: Pre-Publication Book Launch with Marie Benedict
On Mon. Jan. 6 the Charleston Library Society and Buxton Books host author Marie Benedict for the the launch of her latest novel, Lady Clementine
. Tickets ($30) include a signed copy of the book and can be purchased online
.
The book is about a behind-the-scenes woman who had a great deal of influence during World War I and World War II — Clementine Churchill, wife of UK Prime Minister Winston Churchill. As ambitious as her husband, Clementine was an unflinching supporter of Winston; he once said he could not have gotten through WWII
without her.
Author Marie Benedict is equally as ambitious as Lady Clementine
's protagonist. A lawyer with over 10 years of experience as a litigator at top law firms for Fortune 500 Companies, Benedict is also the author of The Other Einstein, Carnegie's Maid
, and The Only Woman in the Room
.
Wild Dunes Presents: A Conversation with Mary Alice Monroe
Head to Wild Dunes' Sweetgrass Pavilion on Sat. Jan. 19 at 2 p.m. for a book discussion and signing with authors Elizabeth Berg, Kate Quinn, and Signe Pike. The three join acclaimed local author Mary Alice Monroe for a conversation about books, life, and women of power. Tickets are $40 (which includes a complimentary cocktail) and can be purchased online
.
click to enlarge
-
Provided
-
You're looking at a whole heck of a lot of NYT chart-topping authors right here
Monroe is the New York Times
bestselling author of over 20 novels, which include both her Lowcountry Summer and Beach House series. Berg is the author of Night of Miracles
and Open House
and has been described as a writer who is both "heartwrenching" and "hilarious" by the Chicago Sun-Times.
Quinn is the NYT
best-selling author of historical fiction novels The Alice Network
and The Huntress
. Pike, a Charleston-based author, has written one novel, The Lost Queen
and one memoir, Faery Tale
. The Lost Queen
, a piece of historical fiction that tells the story of Merlin's twin sister, was selected by the New York Public Library as one of the "best books of 2018."
When we chatted with Pike about The Lost Queen
last year she talked about the strength of the relationships among local authors, acknowledging Monroe as a mentor. She said: "The women writers — it's a tribe. When I was struggling to write a followup to Faery Tale
, I told Mary Alice Monroe that I couldn't write fiction. She and Patti Henry said, 'Look, this story was meant for you, we're here for you. You need to try and write it, we've got your back.' And they have in every way; that is something that's really hard to find."
Melissa Hartwig Urban: The Whole30 Friends & Family Tour
Founder of uber popular nutrition program Whole30, Melissa Hartwig Urban heads to Charleston this January, just in time for your New Year's resolutions. She'll speak about her latest book, Whole30 Friends & Family: 150 Recipes for Every Social Occasion
, on Fri. Jan. 24 at 6 p.m. at Circular Congregational Church.
Presented by Blue Bicycle Books, tickets for the talk
are just $10 and $33 for the talk and a signed book.
Urban is a certified sports nutritionist who specializes in helping people change their relationship with food. She's the co-creator and CEO of the Whole30 program and a five time NYT
bestselling author.
This latest Whole30 book features recipes for "life's special moments." A book description reads: "And in true Whole30 style, the recipes are creative, colorful, and so flavorful that your guests will never miss the added sugar."