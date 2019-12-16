Pete Dominick joins Beth Stelling as Charleston Comedy Fest 2020 headliner

Successful stand-up comedian and longtime host of the aptly titled "Stand Up with Pete Dominick" on SiriusXM, Pete Dominick heads to Charleston this January as yet another stellar Charleston Comedy Festival headliner.
Dominick was the audience warm-up comic on The Colbert Report and The Daily Show with Jon Stewart. He recently talked at length with podcast host Joe Rogan (the episode got a lot of negative feedback on YouTube, if you're into looking at those kinds of comments).
He's known for his audience interaction and for tailoring his act to fit where's he's performing. In addition to his work as a funny guy, Dominick is a regular cultural commentator on CNN and MSNBC.