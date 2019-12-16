Monday, December 16, 2019

Pete Dominick joins Beth Stelling as Charleston Comedy Fest 2020 headliner

Stand up for this guy

Posted by Connelly Hardaway on Mon, Dec 16, 2019 at 2:11 PM

Successful stand-up comedian and longtime host of the aptly titled "Stand Up with Pete Dominick" on SiriusXM, Pete Dominick heads to Charleston this January as yet another stellar Charleston Comedy Festival headliner.

Check him out at Woolfe Street Playhouse on Sat. Jan. 18 at 7:30 p.m.
Dominick was the audience warm-up comic on The Colbert Report and The Daily Show with Jon Stewart. He recently talked at length with podcast host Joe Rogan (the episode got a lot of negative feedback on YouTube, if you're into looking at those kinds of comments).

He's known for his audience interaction and for tailoring his act to fit where's he's performing. In addition to his work as a funny guy, Dominick is a regular cultural commentator on CNN and MSNBC.

Dominick joins Beth Stelling as one of this year's CCF headliners — tickets for both are on sale now at CityPaperTickets.com. Stay tuned for the full festival lineup, Jan. 15-18, out soon.

