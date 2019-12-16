If you love Grey Gardens you'll love Edie Beale Live at Woolfe Street Playhouse

click to enlarge
-
Provided
-
Jeffrey Johnson is Edie Beale in this performance
"Little Edie" Beale of Grey Gardens
fame heads to the sidestage at Woolfe Street Playhouse for two nights only, Dec. 28 and 29. The stage is set for Beale (played by actor Jeffrey Johnson) to perform a cabaret act at Reno Sweeney Nightclub in NYC during the New Year's week of 1978.
You can snag tickets ($25) online
to the Saturday performances at 7 and 9:30 p.m. and Sunday's 6:30 p.m. show.
Beale's former producer, Gerald Duval, "re-created the essence of those seven magical nights" into a 75-minute performance featuring the dialogue, songs, and no doubt unique events of that special time in history.
For those who aren't familiar, Edie Beale was an American socialite, fashion model, and cabaret performer who is best known for her participation in the 1975 documentary, Grey Gardens
, which followed the lives of both Little Edie and her mother, Edith Beale.
Grey Gardens
depicts two eccentric women living in poverty in a derelict mansion in East Hampton, New York. The documentary inspired a 2009 film of the same name.
Edie Beale Live at Reno Sweeney
has earned rave reviews for its portrayal of the infamous character that is little Edie. Washington City Paper
called it "grand and gratifying" while The Edge NYC deemed it "perfectly channeled."
@ Woolfe Street Playhouse
34 Woolfe St.
Downtown
Charleston,
S.C.
When: Sat., Dec. 28, 7-8:20 & 9:30-10:45 p.m. and Sun., Dec. 29, 6:30-7:45 p.m.
(843) 856-1579
Price:
$25
Theater