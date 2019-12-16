City Paper illustrator Tim Banks takes home gold award from Society of Illustrators Los Angeles

click to enlarge
-
Tim Banks
-
Looks like a winner to us
This week local artist Tim Banks took home the gold award in the editorial category of the Society of Illustrators Los Angeles
' Illustration West 58, an annual competition that highlights the best illustrations from around the world.
Banks' winning illustration was the cover of this year's City Paper
back to school issue, which was published on Wed. Aug. 14. In typical Banks style the image features vibrant colors, quirky characters, and a couple of animals thrown in for good measure.
Founded in 1953 by several Southern California advertising artists and designers to promote the professional status of illustration art, today the Society of Illustrators (SILA) has a large membership, with members' work seen locally and nationally in printed media, TV, films, and more.
Learn more about SILA online
and be sure to check out all of Banks' work on his website, timothybanks.com
.