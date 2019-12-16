Monday, December 16, 2019

City Paper illustrator Tim Banks takes home gold award from Society of Illustrators Los Angeles

Posted by Connelly Hardaway on Mon, Dec 16, 2019

This week local artist Tim Banks took home the gold award in the editorial category of the Society of Illustrators Los Angeles' Illustration West 58, an annual competition that highlights the best illustrations from around the world.

Banks' winning illustration was the cover of this year's City Paper back to school issue, which was published on Wed. Aug. 14. In typical Banks style the image features vibrant colors, quirky characters, and a couple of animals thrown in for good measure.

Founded in 1953 by several Southern California advertising artists and designers to promote the professional status of illustration art, today the Society of Illustrators (SILA) has a large membership, with members' work seen locally and nationally in printed media, TV, films, and more.

Learn more about SILA online and be sure to check out all of Banks' work on his website, timothybanks.com

