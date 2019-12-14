Saturday, December 14, 2019

South of Broadway Theatre Co. partnering for free tickets for some local students at January show

Check out their new production this January

Posted by Connelly Hardaway on Sat, Dec 14, 2019 at 3:39 PM

click to enlarge Maestro Abdiel Iriarte sits at the piano surrounded by, left to right, Alfonso Riley, Dylan Rowe, Javetta Campbell, Christian Smalls, and Thomas Brown - PROVIDED
  Provided
  • Maestro Abdiel Iriarte sits at the piano surrounded by, left to right, Alfonso Riley, Dylan Rowe, Javetta Campbell, Christian Smalls, and Thomas Brown
South of Broadway Theatre Company (SOBTC) partners with NYC's Patton Daye Slater Productions to present Love & Southern D!scomfort, a first step in getting the show to Broadway, in Charleston this January.

The show premieres at the Charleston Music Hall on Sat. Jan. 11 at 7:30 p.m. and Sun. Jan. 12 at 3 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online.
Love & Southern D!scomfort is a musical mystery starring Tony Award nominee Felicia P. Fields (from The Color Purple and Dreamgirls). It takes place in rural Louisiana and tells the story of a family torn apart by addiction, mental illness, and a dark secret.

click to enlarge Felicia P. Fields has starred in productions of Dreamgirls and The Color Purple - PROVIDED
  Provided
  • Felicia P. Fields has starred in productions of Dreamgirls and The Color Purple
With this production, SOBTC wants to, according to a press release, "take on the demand for diversity and inclusiveness in the entertainment industry by spotlighting inter-racial relationships, non-traditional casting of aspiring young artists with Down syndrome, and the theatrical debut of a recent ward of the Carolina Youth Development Center (CYDC)."

As part of their "My Ticket to the Arts" initiative, SOBTC is providing free tickets to CYDC and other local "needs-based" schools for their January shows.

Learn more about South of Broadway and all of their initiatives, including a diversity forum on Sun. Jan. 13, online at southofbroadway.com.
Event Details Love and Southern D!scomfort
@ Charleston Music Hall
37 John St.
Downtown
Charleston, SC
When: Sat., Jan. 11, 7:30 p.m. and Sun., Jan. 12, 3 p.m.
Price: $35-$65
Buy from Ticketmaster
Theater
Map

