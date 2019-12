City of North Charleston is unveiling a new exhibit and looking for sculpture artists for 2020 competition

click to enlarge Provided

Katherine Hester looks at humans vs. the sea in her new show

Get a new perspective with Jenion Tyson's "Bug's Eye View"

Event Details Works by Katherine Hester and Jenion Tyson @ North Charleston Convention Center 5001 Coliseum Dr. North Charleston Charleston, SC When: Through Jan. 31, 2020, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Price: Free to attend Visual Arts Map

Now through the end of January, head to the City of North Charleston's art gallery (located in the Convention Center) to see work from two Lowcountry artists. The concurrent exhibits feature work from Katherine Hester of Pinopolis, S.C. and Jenion Tyson of North Charleston.Hester's work,, is a series of mixed media paintings of the ocean, inspired by the idea of a romantic day at the beach vs. the reality of humans' impact on coastal life. Proceeds from the sale of Hester's work will be donated to the South Carolina Aquarium's Sea Turtle Care Center What began as an exploratory series prior to Hurricane Florence, artist Jenion Tyson's, depicts small, often overlooked flowering plants common to South Carolina yards. Tyson enlarges the view of the plants to new, nearly unrecognizable perspectives.Tyson's exhibit features 13 macrophotographs displayed alongside smaller, corresponding photographs that show recognizable views of the plants — as well as short essays written by Tyson.In addition to this new exhibit, the City of North Charleston has another announcement: They're looking for entries for the 15th annual national outdoor sculpture competition and exhibition.Sculpture artists from all over the country can apply ($35/fee) online now through Feb. 25, 2020. Fourteen sculptures will be juried into the exhibit and compete for cash prizes totaling $19,750.The sculpture exhibition will be on display in Riverfront Park April 29, 2020 through March 21, 2021.If you have any questions about entering email culturalarts@northcharleston.org.