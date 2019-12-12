City of North Charleston is unveiling a new exhibit and looking for sculpture artists for 2020 competition

click to enlarge
Provided
Katherine Hester looks at humans vs. the sea in her new show
Now through the end of January, head to the City of North Charleston's art gallery (located in the Convention Center) to see work from two Lowcountry artists. The concurrent exhibits feature work from Katherine Hester of Pinopolis, S.C. and Jenion Tyson of North Charleston.
Hester's work, Ebb and Flow
, is a series of mixed media paintings of the ocean, inspired by the idea of a romantic day at the beach vs. the reality of humans' impact on coastal life. Proceeds from the sale of Hester's work will be donated to the South Carolina Aquarium's Sea Turtle Care Center
.
Get a new perspective with Jenion Tyson's "Bug's Eye View"
What began as an exploratory series prior to Hurricane Florence, artist Jenion Tyson's A Bug's Eye View: Macro Photography in the Garden
, depicts small, often overlooked flowering plants common to South Carolina yards. Tyson enlarges the view of the plants to new, nearly unrecognizable perspectives.
Tyson's exhibit features 13 macrophotographs displayed alongside smaller, corresponding photographs that show recognizable views of the plants — as well as short essays written by Tyson.
@ North Charleston Convention Center
5001 Coliseum Dr.
North Charleston
Charleston,
SC
When: Through Jan. 31, 2020, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Price:
Free to attend
Visual Arts
Each year, North Charleston displays a new series of sculptures around town
In addition to this new exhibit, the City of North Charleston has another announcement: They're looking for entries for the 15th annual national outdoor sculpture competition and exhibition.
Sculpture artists from all over the country can apply ($35/fee) online now
through Feb. 25, 2020. Fourteen sculptures will be juried into the exhibit and compete for cash prizes totaling $19,750.
The sculpture exhibition will be on display in Riverfront Park April 29, 2020 through March 21, 2021.
If you have any questions about entering email culturalarts@northcharleston.org.