"A Christmas Carol" at the Gaillard canceled after bus accident

The cast of A Christmas Carol needs to rest after a scary accident. The show, for other area productions, still goes on. We've got some suggestions if you're sad about missing Christmas Carol
A Christmas Carol, presented by the Nebraska Theatre Caravan and scheduled for next Wed. Dec. 18 at the Gaillard has been canceled.
The theater company's tour bus was involved in an accident on Tues. Dec. 10, and while no critical injuries were reported, the company has decided to cancel the remaining dates of the national tour.
In a press release the company says, "While we are sad to see the tour cut short, we consider our theatre a family, and the physical and emotional health and wellbeing of those involved is most important. Thank you to everyone who has reached out in support of our touring members of A Christmas Carol
. We have immense respect and deep appreciation for the performers and crew who give so much of their time and talent to share this beautiful story with theatre goers across the U.S. each year."
If you need to fill your holiday show cravings, we've got plenty of other options for ya. Our theater critic recently reviewed three local shows — Elf, Della's Diner
, and She Loves Me
— for an easy guide to the city's current offerings.
If you're looking for a full blast of holiday cheer, you may want to head to the Music Hall for The Charleston Christmas Special
, starting on Fri. Dec. 13.
@ Gaillard Center
95 Calhoun St.
Downtown
Charleston,
SC
When: Wed., Dec. 18, 7 p.m.
843-242-3099
Price:
$16-$65 (Plus Applicable Fees)
Theater