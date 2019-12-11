Gibbes awards Georgia-based ceramicist Donté K. Hayes with 1858 Prize

Gibbes lecture looks at how museum exhibitions — including its own — play a role in social justice

How far have they come in 10 years?

In 2009 the Gibbes Museum of Art collaborated with artists Juan Logan and Susan Harbage Page to examine the Gibbes collection and its collecting habits in the context of race, class, and gender. Now, 10 years after the fact, the Gibbes hosts a lecture exploring Prop Master's impact on the Gibbes and Charleston.

By Connelly Hardaway

Culture Shock