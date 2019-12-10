Tuesday, December 10, 2019

Criminal podcast brings live show to the Charleston Music Hall this April

Posted by Connelly Hardaway on Tue, Dec 10, 2019 at 11:00 AM

If you too are an adoring fan of her majesty Phoebe Judge, host of uber popular podcast, Criminal, you'll want to snag tickets for the live show at the Music Hall on Thurs. April 16. Tickets go on sale this Fri. Dec. 13 at 10 a.m.

For non-true crime junkies, Criminal is one of the original crime-centric podcasts, debuting way back in 2014. Each episode covers a different crime, or crime-related topic.

Some of our favorites include Episode 15, "He's Neutral," about an Oakland, Cali. resident who unwittingly creates a shrine of sorts and Ep. 68, "All the Time in the World," about a "body farm" at Texas State University.

New York Magazine writes: "Criminal is a true crime podcast that understands crime as something sociological, historical, even anthropological — that crime is a function of people, time, and place. With incredible sound design, marvelous writing, and a boldness in the way it makes its choices, there are few shows that feel more alive."

We could't agree more.

Learn more about the podcast online at thisiscriminal.com
Event Details Criminal Live
@ Charleston Music Hall
37 John St.
Downtown
Charleston, SC
When: Thu., April 16, 8 p.m.
Price: TBA
