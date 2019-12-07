Call for submissions: ArtFields Jr. looking for work from students grades 1-12

click to enlarge
Meade Agency
Join the fun this Spring
ArtFields, the Lake City, S.C. arts festival and competition that celebrates Southern artists each year, has a "junior" version that's open to all South Carolina students, grades 1-12. Submissions are open now through Feb. 13, 2020.
It's free to submit work and there's up to $3,000 available in prize money, with four grade categories. Last year a Charleston student, Klaire Wilson, took home the first place prize for grades 3-5.
Selected ArtFields Jr. artists will have their work on display during ArtFields, with the opportunity to win student choice awards voted by their peers. And if kids really want to practice being self-sustaining artists, they can list their artwork for sale during the competition.
Accepted Junior artists will be notified on March 14, 2020 and winners will be announced at the awards ceremony on May 2, 2020. You can find a full list of competition rules online
