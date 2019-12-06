Friday, December 6, 2019

Baby Shark Live! splashes onto the NPAC stage next May

Posted by Connor Simonson on Fri, Dec 6, 2019 at 11:42 AM


Internet sensation and global dance phenomenon, "Baby Shark," will go on a live tour this spring, performing in over 70 cities across North America. Baby Shark Live! plays at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center on Tues. May 12, 2020.

Tickets start at $29.50 and can be purchased online.

"Baby Shark" is a global hit song from the children's entertainment company, Pinkfong, which recently held a 17-week streak on the Billboard Hot 100, topping the Kids Digital Song Sales Chart. The Baby Shark Dance video has amassed over 3.8 billion views on YouTube.

The live show will feature Baby Shark teaming up with his friend Pinkfong (a cartoon fox) to take an adventure into the sea, singing and dancing through new and classic songs including "Five Little Monkeys," "Wheels on the Bus," "Jungle Boogie," "Monkey Banana Dance," and, of course, "Baby Shark."

The tour is led by a partnership between Pinkfong and Round Room Live. Tour producer and co-president of Round Room Live, Stephen Shaw, says the company is "thrilled to bring Baby Shark Live! to so many new markets across North America."
