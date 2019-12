Wild Common hosts holiday artist workshop on Sat. Dec. 14

click to enlarge Provided

Join artist Elizabeth Williams at the Wild Common Holiday Artist Workshop

Event Details Holiday Artist Workshop with Elizabeth Williams @ Wild Common 103 Spring St. Downtown Charleston, SC When: Sat., Dec. 14, 2-4 p.m. Price: $75 Foodie Events and Holidays Map

Artist Elizabeth Williams visits Wild Common for a holiday artist workshop on Sat. Dec. 14 from 2-4 p.m. as part of the restaurant's "Featured Artist Series." Tickets are $75 and include all materials, two cocktails, and light bites.Williams, known for her range of paintings from portraits to abstract landscapes to murals, will be working with guests to help them create their own palm tree work through watercolor and drawing.Once the workshop is over, each attendee will be heading home with their own painting. No experience is needed, so all beginners are welcome at this workshop.