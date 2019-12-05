LLF's Local Works hosts art exhibition for local artist Alexandria Searles (Morowa Mosai)

click to enlarge
On Thurs. Dec. 5, Lowcountry Local First's Local Works space
presents an exhibition and reception for Charleston artist Alexandria Searles, also known as Morowa Mosai, to celebrate her new collection "A Day at the Pool," based on her poem of the same name. The exhibit will also feature Alexandria's previous works.
Originally from New York, Searles has lived and worked in South Carolina for the past 12 years. She is a graphic design major at Charleston Southern University, as well as a market specialist at Metanoia.
Searles' work has been featured all over Charleston, including exhibits at the Piccolo Spoleto festival and at the Grand Bohemian Gallery. She also has a mural, commissioned by Metanoia, displayed on Reynolds Avenue in North Charleston.
The exhibit and reception will be held at Lowcountry Local First on 1630-2 Meeting St. from 6 to 8:30 p.m. The event is free and open to the public; Searles' work will be available to view and purchase until Dec. 31.
@ Local Works Charleston
1630-2 Meeting St.
Downtown
Charleston,
SC
When: Thu., Dec. 5, 6-8:30 p.m.
Price:
Free to attend
