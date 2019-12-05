December 05, 2019 Arts+Movies » Culture Shock

Charleston Rhizome Collective launches mobile app this Sun. Dec. 8 

ConNECKt with your community

The "conNecktedTOO/TINYisPOWERFUL" project supports TINY, "smaller than small" organizations in the Charleston area.
  • The "conNecktedTOO/TINYisPOWERFUL" project supports TINY, "smaller than small" organizations in the Charleston area.
On Dec. 8, the Charleston Rhizome Collective will celebrate the launch of a mobile app and new website for their project "conNECKtedTOO/TINYisPOWERFUL" at the Cannon Street Arts Center. The project focuses on cultivating and supporting small businesses in the community through art and culture.

The "conNECKtedTOO/TINYisPOWERFUL" app will serve as a "community lab" for small business owners, activists, artists, and young people to connect, share resources, and support each other. The app aims to boost economic and social support for the many tiny, family-run businesses in Charleston that are often overlooked by major support organizations.

In addition to the app release, the launch event will celebrate the huge impact of Charleston's tiny businesses with an interactive performance celebrating the art of barbering, filmmaking, and the fellowship of artists. 

The event takes place from 3 to 6 p.m., and it is free and open to the public.
Event Details conNECKtedTOO/TINYisPOWERFUL app launch
@ Cannon Street Arts Center
134 Cannon St.
Downtown, sc
When: Sun., Dec. 8, 3-6 p.m.
Price: Free to attend
