Miller Gallery hosts two December events supporting local artists

On Sat. Dec. 14 head to Miller Gallery to learn more about "Present, In This Way," which features the natural scenery of Wyoming and Montana.
In addition to displaying local artists' work year-round, the Miller Gallery also supports artists and makers through pop-up events and book releases — both of which you'll find in the gallery this month.
On Fri. Dec. 6, the Miller Gallery will host the launch of Island Haus Co
during their Friday evening art walk. Island Haus Co, founded by Renee Gutzwiller, is a coastal-themed home decor and greeting card company that's joining the Miller Gallery space.
The pop-up event, starting at 5 p.m., will feature tons of holiday cheer, freebies, and giveaways. The first guests of the night get a freebie, and everyone will receive an Island Haus Co greeting card with their purchase. In addition, the gallery will be packed with new, original pieces ranging from $40-$300.
Local candle company Lucerna Planta and the jewelers of Naked Eyes will be present as well, to educate guests on their craft and share their products.
@ Miller Gallery
149 1/2 East Bay St.
Downtown
Charleston,
SC
When: Fri., Dec. 6, 5-8 p.m.
(812) 569-7613
Price:
Free to attend
On Sat. Dec. 14, 5-7 p.m. the Miller Gallery will host a book release and mini-exhibit for Minette Hand's new book Present, In This Way.
Hand is a freelance photographer from Shreveport, Louisiana. She is currently based in Charleston, but her landscape and destination photography has taken her all over the world, including Mexico, Canada, Ecuador, Nicaragua, Chile, and Italy. Her photography has been featured in many local projects, including Charleston TEDx and the Charleston Wine + Food Festival.
Present, In This Way
follows Hand's journey through Wyoming and Montana, exploring everything from the valleys of Yellowstone to the peaks of Beartooth Highway.
@ Miller Gallery
149 1/2 East Bay St.
Downtown
Charleston,
SC
When: Sat., Dec. 14, 5-7 p.m.
Price:
Free to attend
