Charleston Library Society hosts discussion of book on Richard Jewell with authors Kent Alexander and Kevin Salwen 

Kent Alexander and Kevin Salwen's discussion is part of the Library Society's Speaker Series.

Event Details Speaker Series: Kent Alexander and Kevin Salwen @ Charleston Library Society 164 King St. Downtown Charleston, SC When: Sun., Dec. 8, 6 p.m. Price: $10/nonmembers, $5/members

On Sun. Dec. 8, join Kent Alexander and Kevin Salwen at the Charleston Library Society as they discuss their newly published bookTickets are just $10/nonmembers and $5/members and can be purchased online The true crime book serves as an extensive account of what really happened in the bombing of Centennial Olympic Park during the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta, as well as how the incident's hero, Richard Jewell, became the media's number one suspect.Writers Alexander and Salwen have personal experience with the case. Alexander was the US Attorney in North Georgia who personally exonerated Jewell in 1996. Salwen was thecolumnist who covered the 1996 Olympics and the bombing in Centennial Olympic Park.The talk comes at a fitting time, as the film Richard Jewell based on this event, comes out on Fri. Dec. 13.