December 03, 2019 Arts+Movies » Culture Shock

Charleston Library Society hosts discussion of book on Richard Jewell with authors Kent Alexander and Kevin Salwen 

A tale of the 1996 Olympic bombing

By
Share
Tweet
Kent Alexander and Kevin Salwen's discussion is part of the Library Society's Speaker Series. - PROVIDED
  • Provided
  • Kent Alexander and Kevin Salwen's discussion is part of the Library Society's Speaker Series.
On Sun. Dec. 8, join Kent Alexander and Kevin Salwen at the Charleston Library Society as they discuss their newly published book The Suspect: An Olympic Bombing, The FBI, the Media, and Richard Jewell, the Man Caught in the Middle.

Tickets are just $10/nonmembers and $5/members and can be purchased online.

The true crime book serves as an extensive account of what really happened in the bombing of Centennial Olympic Park during the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta, as well as how the incident's hero, Richard Jewell, became the media's number one suspect.   

Writers Alexander and Salwen have personal experience with the case. Alexander was the US Attorney in North Georgia who personally exonerated Jewell in 1996. Salwen was the Wall Street Journal columnist who covered the 1996 Olympics and the bombing in Centennial Olympic Park.

The talk comes at a fitting time, as the film Richard Jewell, based on this event, comes out on Fri. Dec. 13.

Event Details Speaker Series: Kent Alexander and Kevin Salwen
@ Charleston Library Society
164 King St.
Downtown
Charleston, SC
When: Sun., Dec. 8, 6 p.m.
Price: $10/nonmembers, $5/members
Books + Poetry and Lectures + Seminars
Map

Tags: , , , ,

Related Events

  • Speaker Series: Kent Alexander and Kevin Salwen @ Charleston Library Society

    • Sun., Dec. 8, 6 p.m. $10/nonmembers, $5/members

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2019, Charleston City Paper   RSS