Charleston Library Society hosts discussion of book on Richard Jewell with authors Kent Alexander and Kevin Salwen 

Kent Alexander and Kevin Salwen's discussion is part of the Library Society's Speaker Series.
On Sun. Dec. 8, join Kent Alexander and Kevin Salwen at the Charleston Library Society as they discuss their newly published book The Suspect: An Olympic Bombing, The FBI, the Media, and Richard Jewell, the Man Caught in the Middle.
Tickets are just $10/nonmembers and $5/members and can be purchased online
The true crime book serves as an extensive account of what really happened in the bombing of Centennial Olympic Park during the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta, as well as how the incident's hero, Richard Jewell, became the media's number one suspect.
Writers Alexander and Salwen have personal experience with the case. Alexander was the US Attorney in North Georgia who personally exonerated Jewell in 1996. Salwen was the Wall Street Journal
columnist who covered the 1996 Olympics and the bombing in Centennial Olympic Park.
The talk comes at a fitting time, as the film Richard Jewell,
based on this event, comes out on Fri. Dec. 13.
@ Charleston Library Society
164 King St.
Downtown
Charleston,
SC
When: Sun., Dec. 8, 6 p.m.
Price:
$10/nonmembers, $5/members
