Gibbes Museum of Art releases children's book "G is for Gibbes: A Museum ABC Book" 

"G is for Gibbes" features some of the permanent artwork in Gibbes Museum.

Event Details Santa Claus at The Gibbes Museum of Art @ Gibbes Museum of Art 135 Meeting St. Downtown Charleston, SC When: Sat., Dec. 7, 1-5 p.m. (843) 722-2706 Price: Free for members | Included with admission Holiday Happenings Map

On Dec. 7, The Gibbes Museum of Art debuts their first children's illustration bookat the museum's store.The book is written by Gibbes board member Cathy Bennington Jenrette and illustrated by Gibbes creative director Erin Bennett Banks.follows the art-loving "Gibbes Gator" as he explores the museum and teaches children about some of the permanent works in the collection, as well as broader art terms like colors, impressionism, and landscape. The book helps to make the museum experience fun and accessible for children of all ages.The illustrated children's book will be released during the museum's Holiday Santa event on Dec. 7 (just in time for Christmas). Stick around at 2 p.m. for a special reading by author Cathy Jenrette.