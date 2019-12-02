December 02, 2019 Arts+Movies » Culture Shock

Gibbes Museum of Art releases children's book "G is for Gibbes: A Museum ABC Book" 

Available for purchase Dec. 7

By
click to enlarge "G is for Gibbes" features some of the permanent artwork in Gibbes Museum. - PROVIDED
  • Provided
  • "G is for Gibbes" features some of the permanent artwork in Gibbes Museum.
On Dec. 7, The Gibbes Museum of Art debuts their first children's illustration book, G is for Gibbes: A Museum ABC Book at the museum's store. 

The book is written by Gibbes board member Cathy Bennington Jenrette and illustrated by Gibbes creative director Erin Bennett Banks.
G is for Gibbes follows the art-loving "Gibbes Gator" as he explores the museum and teaches children about some of the permanent works in the collection, as well as broader art terms like colors, impressionism, and landscape. The book helps to make the museum experience fun and accessible for children of all ages.

The illustrated children's book will be released during the museum's Holiday Santa event on Dec. 7 (just in time for Christmas). Stick around at 2 p.m. for a special reading by author Cathy Jenrette.
Event Details Santa Claus at The Gibbes Museum of Art
@ Gibbes Museum of Art
135 Meeting St.
Downtown
Charleston, SC
When: Sat., Dec. 7, 1-5 p.m.
(843) 722-2706
Price: Free for members | Included with admission
Holiday Happenings
Map

