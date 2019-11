Join Malaya author Cinelle Barnes for dinner and discussion at The Junction on Dec. 5

click to enlarge Provided

"Malaya: Essays on Freedom" was published on Oct. 8 of this year.

Event Details Author Dinner with Cinelle Barnes @ The Junction Kitchen & Provisions 4438 Spruill Ave North Charleston, SC When: Thu., Dec. 5, 6:30 p.m. Price: $80 Books + Poetry Map

On Thurs. Dec. 5, The Junction Kitchen & Provisions hosts a book signing, reading, and three-course dinner with author Cinelle Barnes in celebration of her most recent novel,Barnes will begin signing copies at 6 p.m., and dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $80 each and include a copy of the book, a three-course meal, and drink pairings.features a collection of essays about Barnes's struggle for freedom in America. Born in the Philippines, Barnes began her journey in America as an undocumented teenager in New York City. After holding many odd jobs and constantly looking over her shoulder, Barnes married into a Southern white family and found herself navigating the thin line between assimilation and self-identity.