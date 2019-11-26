Tuesday, November 26, 2019
Join Malaya author Cinelle Barnes for dinner and discussion at The Junction on Dec. 5
Wine, dine, and get your new favorite book signed
"Malaya: Essays on Freedom" was published on Oct. 8 of this year.
On Thurs. Dec. 5, The Junction Kitchen & Provisions hosts a book signing, reading, and three-course dinner with author Cinelle Barnes in celebration of her most recent novel, Malaya: Essays on Freedom
.
Barnes will begin signing copies at 6 p.m., and dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $80 each
and include a copy of the book, a three-course meal, and drink pairings.
Malaya
features a collection of essays about Barnes's struggle for freedom in America. Born in the Philippines, Barnes began her journey in America as an undocumented teenager in New York City. After holding many odd jobs and constantly looking over her shoulder, Barnes married into a Southern white family and found herself navigating the thin line between assimilation and self-identity.
@ The Junction Kitchen & Provisions
4438 Spruill Ave
North Charleston,
SC
When: Thu., Dec. 5, 6:30 p.m.
