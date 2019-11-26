Tuesday, November 26, 2019

Comic James Gregory performs for the first time at Charleston Music Hall on Jan. 5

New Year, new laughs

Posted by Lilli Serral on Tue, Nov 26, 2019 at 5:41 PM

Comedian James Gregory is headed to Charleston for the first time this January. And you can see him by heading to the Charleston Music Hall on Jan. 5 at 6 p.m. Tickets start at $45 and can be purchased online.

Gregory's stand-up is described as being "inspired by his wry sense of the absurd — and complemented by a Southern accent and gift for universal story-telling. The ridiculous, the common and sometimes, even the most mundane events are all transformed into hilarity in the capable hands of this world-class comedian."

He was called a "legend" way back in 2009 so in 2020 he can only be, well, more legendary.

Raised in rural Georgia, Gregory has come a long way from his hometown. He now tours most of the year and performs at sold-out venues across the nation. Gregory is known for his storytelling, wide grin, and untucked shirt.

Learn even more about Gregory on his site, aptly titled, funniestman.com.
Event Details James Gregory: "The Funniest Man in America"
@ Charleston Music Hall
37 John St.
Downtown
Charleston, SC
When: Sun., Jan. 5, 6 p.m.
Price: $45
Buy from Ticketmaster
Comedy
