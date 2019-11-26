Comic James Gregory performs for the first time at Charleston Music Hall on Jan. 5

click to enlarge
Comedian James Gregory is headed to Charleston for the first time this January. And you can see him by heading to the Charleston Music Hall on Jan. 5 at 6 p.m. Tickets start at $45 and can be purchased online
Gregory's stand-up is described as being "inspired by his wry sense of the absurd — and complemented by a Southern accent and gift for universal story-telling. The ridiculous, the common and sometimes, even the most mundane events are all transformed into hilarity in the capable hands of this world-class comedian."
He was called a "legend" way back in 2009
so in 2020 he can only be, well, more legendary.
Raised in rural Georgia, Gregory has come a long way from his hometown. He now tours most of the year and performs at sold-out venues across the nation. Gregory is known for his storytelling, wide grin, and untucked shirt.
Learn even more about Gregory on his site, aptly titled, funniestman.com
@ Charleston Music Hall
37 John St.
Downtown
Charleston,
SC
When: Sun., Jan. 5, 6 p.m.
Price:
$45
