5th Wall Productions hosts New Works Festival Dec. 5-8 

You can look forward to some wackiness like this at 5th Wall's upcoming play festival
5th Wall Productions hosts the New Works Festival at South of Broadway Theatre Company, Dec. 5-8. The fest is a culmination of 5th Wall's Matinee and Mimosas staged reading series and begins on Thurs. Dec. 5 at 7:30 p.m.
General admission is $20, and unlimited access passes are $30. Tickets are available for purchase online
.
Held throughout the past year, Matinee and Mimosas readings featured, you guessed it, readings of new plays, along with talkbacks from the playwrights.
5th Wall has chosen two plays from those readings to be produced and presented during the New Works Festival: Skin and Bones
by Laura Neill and MLM is for Murder
(or Your Side Hustle is Killing Us
) by John Bavoso.
Skin and Bones,
directed by Stephanie Ganacoplos,
revolves around a conversation between a retired theater usher and a bouncer — it gets into dishonesty, psychological torture, and loneliness.
MLM is for Murder
, directed by Michelle Jones, is all about, you guessed it, multi-level marketing and how intense that world of selling your soul, err, wares can be. Let's just say there may be some murder in this performance.
The Festival will also feature a staged reading of the new play Savings!
by Gina Femia.
@ South of Broadway Theatre Company Studios
1080 E. Montague Ave.
North Charleston
Charleston,
SC
When: Thu., Dec. 5, 7:30 p.m., Fri., Dec. 6, 7:30 p.m., Sat., Dec. 7, 3 & 7:30 p.m. and Sun., Dec. 8, 11 a.m., 2, 4 & 7 p.m.
Price:
$30/unlimited access, $20/general
