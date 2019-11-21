November 21, 2019 Arts+Movies » Culture Shock

Rip City brings their experimental comedy showcase to Park Circle on Fri. Nov. 29 

Letting the giggles rip

On Fri. Nov. 29 from 8-10 p.m., Rip City CHS brings their wacky and wonderful comedy to South of Broadway Theatre. Tickets are just five bucks — the best Lincoln you'll spend all of Black Friday.

The event features local improvisers, comedy writers, stand-up comedians, and musicians, with original sketches and characters performed for the first time for a live audience — the rotating cast always keeps the show different and fresh.

Looking to become a performer in the show? It's simple; go see a show, talk to a performer after, and get started in the process.

Rip City is produced and curated by Nameless Numberhead, the local YouTube phenom and comedy couple Henry Riggs and Maari Suorsa.
Event Details Rip City CHS
@ South of Broadway Theatre Company Studios
1080 E. Montague Ave.
North Charleston
Charleston, SC
When: Fri., Nov. 29, 8 p.m.
Price: $5
Comedy
