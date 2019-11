Rip City brings their experimental comedy showcase to Park Circle on Fri. Nov. 29 

click to enlarge File photo

Event Details Rip City CHS @ South of Broadway Theatre Company Studios 1080 E. Montague Ave. North Charleston Charleston, SC When: Fri., Nov. 29, 8 p.m. Price: $5 Comedy Map

On Fri. Nov. 29 from 8-10 p.m., Rip City CHS brings their wacky and wonderful comedy to South of Broadway Theatre Tickets are just five bucks — the best Lincoln you'll spend all of Black Friday.The event features local improvisers, comedy writers, stand-up comedians, and musicians, with original sketches and characters performed for the first time for a live audience — the rotating cast always keeps the show different and fresh.Looking to become a performer in the show? It's simple; go see a show, talk to a performer after, and get started in the process.Rip City is produced and curated by Nameless Numberhead, the local YouTube phenom and comedy couple Henry Riggs and Maari Suorsa.