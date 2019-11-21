Rip City brings their experimental comedy showcase to Park Circle on Fri. Nov. 29 

click to enlarge
We want YOU to come to this fun show
On Fri. Nov. 29 from 8-10 p.m., Rip City CHS brings their wacky and wonderful comedy to South of Broadway Theatre
. Tickets
are just five bucks — the best Lincoln you'll spend all of Black Friday.
The event features local improvisers, comedy writers, stand-up comedians, and musicians, with original sketches and characters performed for the first time for a live audience — the rotating cast always keeps the show different and fresh.
Looking to become a performer in the show? It's simple; go see a show, talk to a performer after, and get started in the process.
Rip City is produced and curated by Nameless Numberhead, the local YouTube
phenom and comedy couple Henry Riggs and Maari Suorsa.
@ South of Broadway Theatre Company Studios
1080 E. Montague Ave.
North Charleston
Charleston,
SC
When: Fri., Nov. 29, 8 p.m.
Price:
$5
