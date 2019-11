Call for artists: Enough Pie needs your help painting the columns under I-26

click to enlarge Provided

The future home of The People's Park

In an exciting moment for public art in the city, local community-building nonprofit Enough Pie has secured permission to paint murals on the columns under a portion of I-26 off upper King Street. At the end of Simons Street and north of Romney Street is an area that the group is calling "the people's park."In a press release, EP describes the people's park as an area that is "commonly used by local residents as a route downtown" and one that is a "vital asset for a community connection between the East and West Side of Charleston."to paint murals on the 12 columns located in the area. Installation will take place this spring, with a late May/early June launch of the revitalized park.Have a submission? Send it to info@enoughpie.org or call (843) 972-3253.This project is presented as part of EP's Awakening 8: Weave the People, a year-long series of creative, community events. Weave the People is both the series' theme and an organization itself, one that embraces practices "to support purpose, wholeness, and self-management."Together, EP and Weave the People hope that this year's Awakening and its associated events and creative endeavors will spotlight "social fragmentation throughout the upper Peninsula."The renewal effort is a group collaboration that includes neighborhood associations, council members, and the EP "steering circle," composed of local residents.Learn more about Enough Pie online at enoughpie.org