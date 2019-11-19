Straight to Art at the Sea returns to Kiawah for special holiday edition

Straight to Art gives Charleston artists a chance to display their work with Kiawah pop-up gallery

More like straight to Kiawah

Today Timbers Kiawah, new "luxury ocean residences" on Kiawah Island, announced a partnership with Charleston-based art company, Straight to Art. Described as a collaboration between artists and art lovers, Straight to Art helps artists get organized and sell their work.

By Connelly Hardaway

Culture Shock