Straight to Art at the Sea returns to Kiawah for special holiday edition

Coastal Paintings by Kim Painter

On Mon. Nov. 25, Straight to Art at the Sea returns for a holiday edition at Timbers Kiawah Ocean Club & Residences. The pop-up exhibit was first held in April as a collaboration between online local gallery Straight to Art and Timbers Kiawah.This special holiday exhibit will feature pieces by local and regional artists. Four local artists — Kat Cumberledge, Kim Painter, Suzanne Leonard, and Renee Fox — will be present at the exhibit to discuss their inspiration and approach to their work.A portion of all proceeds and sales will go to the organization Kiawah Cares , which works with nonprofits to facilitate educational and humanitarian programs in the Charleston area. The exhibit will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. and Kiawah Island residents and guests can visit for free by appointment.