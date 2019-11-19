Tuesday, November 19, 2019
Straight to Art at the Sea returns to Kiawah for special holiday edition
'Tis the SEAson
by Alison Mader
on Tue, Nov 19, 2019 at 11:30 AM
Coastal Paintings by Kim Painter
On Mon. Nov. 25, Straight to Art at the Sea returns for a holiday edition at Timbers Kiawah Ocean Club & Residences. The pop-up exhibit was first held in April as a collaboration between online local gallery Straight to Art and Timbers Kiawah.
This special holiday exhibit will feature pieces by local and regional artists. Four local artists — Kat Cumberledge, Kim Painter, Suzanne Leonard, and Renee Fox — will be present at the exhibit to discuss their inspiration and approach to their work.
A portion of all proceeds and sales will go to the organization Kiawah Cares
, which works with nonprofits to facilitate educational and humanitarian programs in the Charleston area. The exhibit will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. and Kiawah Island residents and guests can visit for free by appointment.
