Tuesday, November 19, 2019

Straight to Art at the Sea returns to Kiawah for special holiday edition

'Tis the SEAson

Posted by Alison Mader on Tue, Nov 19, 2019 at 11:30 AM

click to enlarge Coastal Paintings by Kim Painter - PROVIDED
  • Provided
  • Coastal Paintings by Kim Painter
On Mon. Nov. 25, Straight to Art at the Sea returns for a holiday edition at Timbers Kiawah Ocean Club & Residences. The pop-up exhibit was first held in April as a collaboration between online local gallery Straight to Art and Timbers Kiawah.
Related Straight to Art gives Charleston artists a chance to display their work with Kiawah pop-up gallery: More like straight to Kiawah
"Lowcountry Summer" by Lindsay Jones is one of many pieces you can find at Straight to Art's pop-up on Kiawah.
Straight to Art gives Charleston artists a chance to display their work with Kiawah pop-up gallery
More like straight to Kiawah
Today Timbers Kiawah, new "luxury ocean residences" on Kiawah Island, announced a partnership with Charleston-based art company, Straight to Art. Described as a collaboration between artists and art lovers, Straight to Art helps artists get organized and sell their work.
By Connelly Hardaway
Culture Shock
This special holiday exhibit will feature pieces by local and regional artists. Four local artists — Kat Cumberledge, Kim Painter, Suzanne Leonard, and Renee Fox — will be present at the exhibit to discuss their inspiration and approach to their work. 

A portion of all proceeds and sales will go to the organization Kiawah Cares, which works with nonprofits to facilitate educational and humanitarian programs in the Charleston area. The exhibit will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. and Kiawah Island residents and guests can visit for free by appointment.

Tags: , , , , ,

Related Stories

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2019, Charleston City Paper   RSS