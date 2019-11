Tonight: Local artist Paula Nelson hosts first solo show at the Shellmore wine bar

Event Details Shell Yes @ The Shellmore 357 N. Shelmore Blvd. Mt. Pleasant Mt Pleasant, SC When: Mon., Nov. 18, 7-9 p.m. Price: Free Visual Arts Map

Muralist and "lettering enthusiast" Paula Nelson hosts her first solo art show at the Shellmore tonight, Mon. Nov. 18, 7-9 p.m. Appropriately titled Shell Yes, the show celebrates all things culinary and nautical.Nelson has been working as a sign maker and traveling, regional muralist for Trader Joe's for years now, which seems to have informed her expressive, vibrant style.The art opening features oysters, wine, and light bites from Chef Eric A Milley.You can also find Nelson's work for sale at The Station Park Circle or online at whoanelson.com