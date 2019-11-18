Monday, November 18, 2019

Tonight: Local artist Paula Nelson hosts first solo show at the Shellmore wine bar

Time to shell-a-brate

Posted by Connelly Hardaway on Mon, Nov 18, 2019 at 9:29 AM

Muralist and "lettering enthusiast" Paula Nelson hosts her first solo art show at the Shellmore tonight, Mon. Nov. 18, 7-9 p.m. Appropriately titled Shell Yes, the show celebrates all things culinary and nautical.

Nelson has been working as a sign maker and traveling, regional muralist for Trader Joe's for years now, which seems to have informed her expressive, vibrant style.

The art opening features oysters, wine, and light bites from Chef Eric A Milley.

You can also find Nelson's work for sale at The Station Park Circle or online at whoanelson.com.
