SC Arts Commission canvasses the public to plan for the future of arts in the state

File photo
The SCAC helps fund programs like this STEAM summer camp hosted by Charleston's Engaging Creative Minds
The South Carolina Arts Commission (SCAC
) is hosting a series of public forums across the state this fall and winter to gather public input for the next long-range plan for arts and culture in South Carolina.
Every decade the SCAC conducts its Canvass of the People in public and private forums with an anonymous survey to gather citizens' impressions of the successes and challenges for the arts and culture scene in South Carolina. The SCAC is asking citizens to look ahead and weigh in on what the next steps should be. Responses will help the SCAC form its "Long Range Plan for the Arts" in South Carolina.
"Public input is the cornerstone of this process," says SCAC executive director David Platts in a press release. "The goal is to generate discussion about the arts to understand what South Carolinians envision for their communities." To put it simply, the SCAC is asking: "Where do we go from here?"
There currently are seven public forums on the calendar at locations throughout South Carolina, taking place from November through February, with more in the planning stages. Private forums are also expected to be announced, taking place during meetings of affinity groups in the state who work in or support the arts.
The public forums currently on the calendar will take place in:
- Greenwood (Nov. 21, 2019)
- Myrtle Beach (Dec. 9, 2019)
- Pickens (Dec. 10, 2019)
- Orangeburg (Dec. 12, 2019)
- Sumter (Jan. 9, 2019)
- Beaufort (Jan. 23, 2020)
- Columbia (Feb. 12, 2020)
Updated listings and the link to take the anonymous survey can be found at SouthCarolinaArts.com/Canvass/
. The SCAC is planning for the Canvass of the People to finish in March and the Long Range Plan for the Arts in South Carolina is estimated to be released in fall 2020.