Former U.N. ambassador Susan Rice speaks at Grace Church Cathedral on Mon. Nov. 18 

Susan Rice to make a stop in Charleston
Obama Administration National Security Advisor and former U.N. Ambassador Susan Rice will hold a discussion of her new memoir Tough Love: My Story of the Things Worth Fighting For
on Mon. Nov. 18 at 7 p.m. at Grace Church Cathedral
. The event is free and open to the public.
This book event is a collaboration of Grace Church, Mt. Zion AME
, and Blue Bicycle Books, and attendees are invited to the monthly "Okra Soup" meal which will be held at 5:30 p.m., prior to the discussion 5:30 p.m. in Hanahan Hall at Grace Church.
Former Charleston Mayor Joseph P. Riley, Jr. will be leading the discussion as moderator. Mayor Riley and Rice will talk about the candid story of the ancestral legacies of Rice's elders. Her great-grandfather was born into slavery in S.C., so it's important to her to make a stop in Charleston during her book tour.
Rice will provide an insider's account on some of the most complex issues confronting the U.S. over the last 30 years. From the East Africa embassy bombings of 1998 to the opening of Cuba during the Obama administration to the U.S. response to Russian interference in the 2016 election, Rice will share her dynamic career on the front lines of American diplomacy and foreign policy.
@ Grace Church Cathedral
98 Wentworth St.
Downtown
Charleston,
SC
When: Mon., Nov. 18, 7 p.m.
Price:
Free to attend
