New art exhibit, "Glow," lights up the Vendue starting this Thurs. Nov. 14

The Vendue gets a glow-up

click to enlarge Craig Kraft, "Damaged Spirit of the African Elephant" in neon - PROVIDED
  • Craig Kraft, "Damaged Spirit of the African Elephant" in neon
The Vendue presents a bright new exhibit this week. The opening of Glow will be held on Thurs. Nov. 14 from 6-8 p.m. at the boutique hotel. Guests can enjoy live music, cocktails and light bites, and lots of glowing works.

The exhibit, curated by The Vendue in collaboration with Robert Lange Studios, champions brilliance and vibrancy to “create a dominating energy that electrifies" the hotel.

The works in the exhibit are from 20 local and national artists crafting in forms such as ceramics, oil paintings, neon work, and color theory.

One featured artist, Craig Kraft, has filtered his inspirations taken from the Sans, an indigenous people from Nambia, through his work with neon. His work contextualizes a complex spirit world with a simplified outer appearance in a mode that is not easily captured. Pretty cool, right? 
Event Details Glow
@ The Vendue
19 Vendue Range
Downtown
Charleston, SC
When: Thu., Nov. 14, 6-8 p.m.
Price: Free to attend
Visual Arts
