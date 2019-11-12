Green Haus hosts multimedia art showcase to celebrate their first anniversary

click to enlarge
Provided
Green Haus is hosting a showcase to celebrate their first anniversary
Local arts collective, Green Haus, will celebrate their first anniversary with a showcase on Sat. Nov. 16 from 4-7 p.m. at a TBA address that can be found out by contacting them via social media
or through their website (greenhausart.com
The event will consist of multimedia art showcased in a gallery-type setting. Each art piece will follow the guidelines of the showcase's theme: Growth.
Artists include Mariah Gehringer, Emma MacMillan, musician Joseph Dubay, Neal Nakadia, and plenty of others.
The theme was chosen to celebrate Green Haus’s first anniversary of their first showcase. “[We] thought that there is no better way to celebrate than by showing how much we, and other artists, have grown,” says Alex Mielcarek of the showcase.
Local vendors are slated to be a part of the multimedia event.
This event is free and open to the public, and donations for Green Haus will be accepted at the event. “Funds from this will be used to print posters, buy refreshments, and acquire any other Haus items for future events,” explains Mielcarek.
When: Sat., Nov. 16
