Artist Mary Whyte's 50 veteran portraits featured on "CBS Sunday Morning," on display at City Gallery now

Event Details We The People: Portraits of Veterans in America @ City Gallery at Waterfront Park 34 Prioleau St. Downtown Charleston, SC When: Through Dec. 22 Exhibits Map

Award-winning American watercolor artist and Charleston resident Mary Whyte debuted her newest collection of portraits,at The City Gallery on Oct. 25. The series features 50 large-scale watercolor portraits of veterans of all ages and walks — one from each state.Beginning in 2010, Whyte set out to paint the portraits of 50 present-day American veterans. The end result depicts scenes of a Missouri dairy farmer, Rhode Island lobsterman, Pennsylvania science teacher, South Carolina single mother, and more, with each painting telling its own unique story of post-service life for American veterans.On Sun. Nov. 11, Whyte's exhibition was featured on, featuring Martha Teichner's visits with some of Whyte's subjectswill be on display through Dec. 22 at The City Gallery at Waterfront Park.For more information about the exhibit visit the Patriot Art Foundation website To learn more about Mary Whyte, her prior collections, and her career as an award-winning watercolor artist, visit MaryWhyte.com