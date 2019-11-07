Beth Stelling will headline Charleston Comedy Festival 2020

The Charleston Comedy Festival returns next Jan. 15-18 for all the laughs you want (and likely need). Today CCF, which is presented annually by Theatre 99 and the folks here at City Paper, announced one if its headliners: Beth Stelling. She takes the stage at Woolfe Street Playhouse on Fri. Jan. 17; tickets ($15) are on sale now.
Kim Newmoney
Stelling is a stand-up comedian, actress, and writer, who has performed on Conan (twice) and Jimmy Kimmel Live, as well as in TV shows like Corporate and The High Court. You can find her in the Netflix special The Standups and in season two of the Amazon series, Red Oaks.
Stelling performs at venues and comedy festivals around the world and she's even got her own podcast, We Called Your Mom, which she hosts with her very own mom, Diane.
The New York Times describes Stelling as a "stand out" in The Standups special: "Beth Stelling brings a winking gruffness to otherwise well-worn territory, like jokes about the idiocy of the TSA" Paste Magazine has said: "Stelling's secret weapon is subtlety, the kind that demands your full attention in order to understand what's special about her."
Learn more about Stelling at sweetbeth.com and stay tuned for a full Charleston Comedy Festival lineup coming soon.