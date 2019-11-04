Monday, November 4, 2019

"Cats" claws its way onto the North Charleston PAC stage next March

Furocious fun

Posted by Connelly Hardaway on Mon, Nov 4, 2019 at 1:33 PM

click to enlarge People have cat faces. And that's the show! - PROVIDED
  • Provided
  • People have cat faces. And that's the show!
Cats, the record-breaking musical composed by Andrew Lloyd Webber, is back with new sound design, direction, and choreography, and is headed to the North Charleston Performing Arts Center next March. Tickets go on sale Mon. Nov. 11 at 10 a.m. and start at $48.

The iconic feline production is based on T.S. Eliot's Old Possum's Book of Practical Cats (a collection of poems about feline psychology, natch) and has been kickin' it in over 30 countries since 1981, when it first premiered in the West End.

It debuted on Broadway in 1982, winning seven Tony awards, including coveted "Best Musical." The Cats production that's headed to North Chuck is the first tour of the first Broadway revival of the musical.

When Googling the plot of Cats, users may find one of the most frequently asked question is: "What is the points of Cats the musical?" The anthology-style musical takes place over the course of one evening in a junkyard. The stars of the show are, of course, cats.

The production heads to the big screen this December starring a slew of famous folks including Taylor Swift, Jennifer Hudson, James Corden, Idris Elba, Judi Dench, Ian McKellen, and more.

Learn more about the Cats touring show online at catsthemusical.com.
Event Details CATS
@ North Charleston Performing Arts Center
5001 Coliseum Drive
North Charleston, SC
When: March 27-29
Price: $48-$88
Theater
Map

Tags: , , , , ,

Related Events

  • CATS @ North Charleston Performing Arts Center

    • March 27-29 $48-$88

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2019, Charleston City Paper   RSS