click to enlarge Provided

People have cat faces. And that's the show!

Event Details CATS @ North Charleston Performing Arts Center 5001 Coliseum Drive North Charleston, SC When: March 27-29 Price: $48-$88 Theater Map

, the record-breaking musical composed by Andrew Lloyd Webber, is back with new sound design, direction, and choreography, and is headed to the North Charleston Performing Arts Center next March. Tickets go on sale Mon. Nov. 11 at 10 a.m. and start at $48.The iconic feline production is based on T.S. Eliot's(a collection of poems about feline psychology, natch) and has been kickin' it in over 30 countries since 1981, when it first premiered in the West End.It debuted on Broadway in 1982, winning seven Tony awards, including coveted "Best Musical." Theproduction that's headed to North Chuck is thetour of theBroadway revival of the musical.When Googling the plot of, users may find one of the most frequently asked question is: "What is the points ofthe musical?" The anthology-style musical takes place over the course of one evening in a junkyard. The stars of the show are, of course, cats.The production heads to the big screen this December starring a slew of famous folks including Taylor Swift, Jennifer Hudson, James Corden, Idris Elba, Judi Dench, Ian McKellen, and more.Learn more about thetouring show online at catsthemusical.com