People have cat faces. And that's the show!
, the record-breaking musical composed by Andrew Lloyd Webber, is back with new sound design, direction, and choreography, and is headed to the North Charleston Performing Arts Center next March. Tickets go on sale Mon. Nov. 11 at 10 a.m. and start at $48.
The iconic feline production is based on T.S. Eliot's Old Possum's Book of Practical Cats
(a collection of poems about feline psychology, natch) and has been kickin' it in over 30 countries since 1981, when it first premiered in the West End.
It debuted on Broadway in 1982, winning seven Tony awards, including coveted "Best Musical." The Cats
production that's headed to North Chuck is the first
tour of the first
Broadway revival of the musical.
When Googling the plot of Cats
, users may find one of the most frequently asked question is: "What is the points of Cats
the musical?" The anthology-style musical takes place over the course of one evening in a junkyard. The stars of the show are, of course, cats.
The production heads to the big screen this December starring a slew of famous folks including Taylor Swift, Jennifer Hudson, James Corden, Idris Elba, Judi Dench, Ian McKellen, and more.
Learn more about the Cats
touring show online at catsthemusical.com
.
@ North Charleston Performing Arts Center
5001 Coliseum Drive
North Charleston,
SC
When: March 27-29
Price:
$48-$88
Theater