Friday, November 1, 2019
The Charleston County Public Library will debut the S.C. Heart Gallery on Nov. 6
Art for good
Posted
by Lilli Serral
on Fri, Nov 1, 2019 at 1:15 PM
Topics: Visual Arts
The S.C. Heart Gallery
-
Provided
-
These portraits show the faces of kids in need
exhibit opens at the Main Library on Wed. Nov. 6. The portrait exhibit features the faces of children who are hoping to be adopted and find their forever families.
Thinking about foster care or adoption? Information about foster care and the adoption process will be shared at the opening reception.
The opening reception takes place from 6-7:30 p.m. where guests can view the series of images. Heart Gallery program director Millie Qualls will be onsite to lead a conversation about the need for foster care and adoption, and will demonstrate how best to navigate the SC Heart Gallery website. There will also be literature available that covers the steps of fostering/adoption and goes over FAQs.
The exhibit will be freely accessible to the public throughout the month of November.
@ Main Library
68 Calhoun St.
Downtown
Charleston,
SC
When: Wed., Nov. 6, 6-7:30 p.m.
(843) 805-6930
Price:
Free
Family + Kids, Volunteers and Classes
Tags: Charleston County Public Library, John L. Dart Library, S.C. Heart Gallery, Image