Creative Mornings Charleston features Rep. Joe Cunningham on Fri. Nov. 8

Joe Cunningham will speak on the topic of "lost"

Event Details Creative Mornings Charleston: Lost @ Queen Street Playhouse 20 Queen St. Downtown Charleston, SC When: Fri., Nov. 8, 8 a.m. Price: Free to attend Festivals + Events and Lectures + Seminars Map

Creative Mornings Charleston, a free monthly morning lecture series, presents Congressman Joe Cunningham as their November speaker. Head to Queen Street Playhouse on Fri. Nov. 8 at 8 a.m. to hear Cunningham speak.As always, this talk is free, but be sure to register ahead of time starting on Mon. Nov. 4 at 10 a.m.Next month's topic is "Lost" — Creative Mornings themes are shared worldwide across the organization's locally organized events.In 2018 Cunningham became the first Democrat elected to represent the 1st Congressional District — which includes Charleston, Mt. Pleasant, Kiawah, and Hilton Head — since the 1980s.Cunningham is perhaps best known for his fight against offshore drilling; more recently he's made headlines as one of the few Democrats who has not called for impeachment of President Donald Trump.Earlier this week, Cunningham said that he will vote for a House resolution on Thursday that will "formally outline the inquiry's procedures in a bid for more transparency," according to Newsweek A lot of political talk, eh? In addition to his day-to-day work in office, Cunningham is a husband and father. While we can't know what his "lost" lecture will look like, we can guess that it will likely have a plug or two for 2020 elections. Politics never sleep, y'all.