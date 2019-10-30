Wednesday, October 30, 2019

Creative Mornings Charleston features Rep. Joe Cunningham on Fri. Nov. 8

Posted by Connelly Hardaway on Wed, Oct 30, 2019 at 3:29 PM

Joe Cunningham will speak on the topic of "lost"
  • Joe Cunningham Facebook
  • Joe Cunningham will speak on the topic of "lost"
Creative Mornings Charleston, a free monthly morning lecture series, presents Congressman Joe Cunningham as their November speaker. Head to Queen Street Playhouse on Fri. Nov. 8 at 8 a.m. to hear Cunningham speak.

As always, this talk is free, but be sure to register ahead of time starting on Mon. Nov. 4 at 10 a.m.

Next month's topic is "Lost" — Creative Mornings themes are shared worldwide across the organization's locally organized events.

In 2018 Cunningham became the first Democrat elected to represent the 1st Congressional District — which includes Charleston, Mt. Pleasant, Kiawah, and Hilton Head — since the 1980s.

Cunningham is perhaps best known for his fight against offshore drilling; more recently he's made headlines as one of the few Democrats who has not called for impeachment of President Donald Trump. 
Earlier this week, Cunningham said that he will vote for a House resolution on Thursday that will "formally outline the inquiry's procedures in a bid for more transparency," according to Newsweek.

A lot of political talk, eh? In addition to his day-to-day work in office, Cunningham is a husband and father. While we can't know what his "lost" lecture will look like, we can guess that it will likely have a plug or two for 2020 elections. Politics never sleep, y'all.
Event Details Creative Mornings Charleston: Lost
@ Queen Street Playhouse
20 Queen St.
Downtown
Charleston, SC
When: Fri., Nov. 8, 8 a.m.
Price: Free to attend
