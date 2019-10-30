Wednesday, October 30, 2019

Charleston native and horror author Grady Hendrix has a scary story for your Twitter feed

Spooky-ish

Posted by Connelly Hardaway on Wed, Oct 30, 2019 at 12:40 PM

PROVIDED
  • Provided
Grady Hendrix, former Charlestonian (he now resides in New York), and famed horror author has some spooky stories to spice up your Twitter feed.
His latest, which kicks things off with: "Everyone's telling scary stores for Halloween so I'll talk about something that happened to me when I was a kid because hey, trauma never gets old," has gone kind of viral, with celebs like Mindy Kaling retweeting it.

You can get through the story in less than 20 tweets, which seems about right for our general attention span.

Like what you see? Hendrix has more where that came from. He's written novels (some set in Mt. Pleasant, no less); a history of horror paperbacks, Paperbacks from Hell; and he's the co-author of a YA series, The Magnolia League
Our film critic Kevin Young chatted with Hendrix last September, when the author talked about his unbridled enthusiasm for all things horror: "I realize I'm a nerd. The least cool thing is to be excited about something. You look like a jackass. Cool is the opposite of warm, right? I want people to see why I'm excited about stuff so they won't think I'm totally crazy."

Learn more about Hendrix online at gradyhendrix.com

