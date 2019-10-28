Monday, October 28, 2019
The Gibbes holds artisanal soap making class with Motherland Essentials Sat. Nov. 2
Creative and clean
Make that special, DIY holiday present at the Gibbes Museum's artisanal soap making class hosted by Motherland Essentials
this Sat. Nov. 2 from 1-4 p.m.
Soapmaker Andrea Davis from Motherland Essentials will be leading this hands-on class, showing students how to create their own custom soaps.
All materials will be provided for students to learn about cold process soap making before creating their own.
Tickets for members are $85, non-member tickets are $110. Register for the class here
.
@ Gibbes Museum of Art
135 Meeting St.
Downtown
Charleston,
SC
When: Sat., Nov. 2, 1-4 p.m.
Price:
$110/non-members, $85/members
