Monday, October 28, 2019

The Gibbes holds artisanal soap making class with Motherland Essentials Sat. Nov. 2

Creative and clean

Posted by Ryan Rothkopf on Mon, Oct 28, 2019 at 10:16 AM

click to enlarge You can make your soap and keep it too - GIBBESMUSEUM.ORG
  • gibbesmuseum.org
  • You can make your soap and keep it too
Make that special, DIY holiday present at the Gibbes Museum's artisanal soap making class hosted by Motherland Essentials this Sat. Nov. 2 from 1-4 p.m.

Soapmaker Andrea Davis from Motherland Essentials will be leading this hands-on class, showing students how to create their own custom soaps.

All materials will be provided for students to learn about cold process soap making before creating their own.

Tickets for members are $85, non-member tickets are $110. Register for the class here
Event Details Artisanal Soap Making w/ Motherland Essentials
@ Gibbes Museum of Art
135 Meeting St.
Downtown
Charleston, SC
When: Sat., Nov. 2, 1-4 p.m.
Price: $110/non-members, $85/members
Festivals + Events and Fashion + Shopping
Map

Tags: , , , ,

Location

Related Events

  • Artisanal Soap Making w/ Motherland Essentials @ Gibbes Museum of Art

    • Sat., Nov. 2, 1-4 p.m. $110/non-members, $85/members

Related Stories

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2019, Charleston City Paper   RSS