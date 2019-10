The Gibbes holds artisanal soap making class with Motherland Essentials Sat. Nov. 2

click to enlarge gibbesmuseum.org

You can make your soap and keep it too

Event Details Artisanal Soap Making w/ Motherland Essentials @ Gibbes Museum of Art 135 Meeting St. Downtown Charleston, SC When: Sat., Nov. 2, 1-4 p.m. Price: $110/non-members, $85/members

Make that special, DIY holiday present at the Gibbes Museum's artisanal soap making class hosted by Motherland Essentials this Sat. Nov. 2 from 1-4 p.m.Soapmaker Andrea Davis from Motherland Essentials will be leading this hands-on class, showing students how to create their own custom soaps.All materials will be provided for students to learn about cold process soap making before creating their own.Tickets for members are $85, non-member tickets are $110. Register for the class here