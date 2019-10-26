Charleston County library announces K'Lani Green as the first winner of staff award honoring Cynthia Graham Hurd 

click to enlarge Provided

K'Lani Green (holding flowers and a well-deserved award) is the branch manager of the John L. Dart Library

Last week Charleston County Public Library (CCPL) announced its inaugural Cynthia Graham Hurd Staff Award Winner.Awardee K'Lani Green, the branch manager for the John L. Dart Library, has worked in libraries for the majority of her adult life and became the manager for this branch of CCPL in 2017.The award is granted to a current staff member who demonstrates the qualities of Cynthia Graham Hurd, a victim of the Emanuel AME tragedy and a longtime employee of the county public library. This award was created in honor of Hurd's memory in a collaboration between CCPL staff and Hurd’s family."I think K'Lani is a wonderful first recipient for the award," said Hurd's brother Melvin Graham. "She does what she does without fanfare, celebration, or notoriety, simply putting her hand out and doing the work that needs to be done. That reminds me so much of Cynthia."CCPL gives this award to a staff member who has worked for the libraries for at least a full year and has at least one nomination from a fellow staff member."K'Lani embodies everything this award, and Cynthia, represent," said Executive Angela Craig in a press release. "We are proud to have her as part of the CCPL family."