Saturday, October 26, 2019
BadJon Polaroid exhibit heads to St. Philip Street this November
Instant art
Posted
by Lilli Serral
on Sat, Oct 26, 2019 at 1:45 PM
Topics: Visual Arts
Beginning on Sat. Nov. 16, you can experience the art of Polaroid photography at the Big Shot Instant Art Exhibit.
Presented by artist BadJon, this eclectic exhibition will feature over 140 big shot polaroid portraits, artistic double exposure originals, still life originals, and a live photo booth. The star of the show is the Big Shot Polaroid camera, which is the same model that artist Andy Warhol used to create his large scale works.
The opening reception will take place on Sat. Nov. 16 from 5-9 p.m. at 253 St. Philip St. and the exhibit will continue through Nov. 30.
Check out more details on the event page
.
@ The Business Company
253 St. Philip St.
Downtown
Charleston,
SC
When: Sat., Nov. 16, 5-9 p.m.
Price:
Free
Exhibits and Visual Arts
Tags: BadJon, Polaroid, Big Shot, Image