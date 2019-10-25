Award-winning Broadway musical The Color Purple heads to North Charleston PAC in February 

click to enlarge
A production the NYT called "A glory to behold!"
From Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, the Tony Award-winning musical The Color Purple
will be playing at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center as part of the production's 2019-2020 North American Tour.
Reserved seat tickets (starting at $45) go on sale Mon. Oct. 28 at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased at ticketmaster.com and at the North Charleston Coliseum Advance Ticket Office. For group sales, call (843) 529-5007.
Based on the Pulitzer Prize winning novel by Alice Walker, The Color Purple
is brought to the stage by Tony-winner Marsha Norman, with music and lyrics written by Brenda Russell, Allee Willis, and Stephen Bray. The musical has won numerous awards, including three Tonys and a Grammy.
For those of you who skipped high school English class, The Color Purple
is an epistolary novel set in 1930s Georgia that focuses on the life of African-American women. Because of its themes of abuse and sexual violence, the book appears on the American Library Association's list of the 100 most frequently challenged books
(which usually means it's pretty damn important.)
This Broadway revival has garnered praise from The New York Times
, which deems it "A glory to behold!" as well as The Hollywood Reporter
, which calls it "A direct hit to the heart."
@ Charleston Area Convention Center
5001 Coliseum Drive
North Charleston
Charleston,
SC
When: Fri., Feb. 28, 7:30 p.m., Sat., Feb. 29, 2 & 7:30 p.m. and Sun., March 1, 2 p.m.
Price:
$45-$75
Theater