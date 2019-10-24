Thursday, October 24, 2019

Redux hosts their 17th annual auction and gala on Sat. Nov. 16

Bites, beats, and bidding

Posted by Lilli Serral on Thu, Oct 24, 2019 at 1:43 PM



Redux Contemporary Art Center is bringing back their biggest fundraising event next month with The 17th Annual Redux Auction and Gala on Nov. 16 from 8-11 p.m. Tickets start at $60 (for Redux members) and can be purchased online; prices increase on Nov. 1.

Sip on a cocktail while you peruse the silent auction offerings, or grab some food and a seat for the exciting live auction. Both auctions will feature over 100 pieces of art from local and national emerging and established artists.

Enjoy food from Home Team BBQ and goat.sheep.cow and an open bar with drinks from Cathead, PBR, Lo-Fi, and more. A guest DJ will be spinning the beats.

All proceeds benefit Redux programs, so buy your ticket or sponsorship and enjoy a night of art, bites, drinks, and music.

Event Details 17th Annual Redux Auction & Gala
@ Redux Contemporary Art Center
1056 King St.
Downtown
Charleston, SC
When: Sat., Nov. 16, 8-11 p.m.
Price: $60
Buy Tickets
Topics: Fund-raisers, Visual Arts

