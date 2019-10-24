Redux hosts their 17th annual auction and gala on Sat. Nov. 16

click to enlarge
Redux Contemporary Art Center
is bringing back their biggest fundraising event next month with The 17th Annual Redux Auction and Gala on Nov. 16 from 8-11 p.m. Tickets start at $60 (for Redux members) and can be purchased online
; prices increase on Nov. 1.
Sip on a cocktail while you peruse the silent auction offerings, or grab some food and a seat for the exciting live auction. Both auctions will feature over 100 pieces of art from local and national emerging and established artists.
Enjoy food from Home Team BBQ and goat.sheep.cow and an open bar with drinks from Cathead, PBR, Lo-Fi, and more. A guest DJ will be spinning the beats.
All proceeds benefit Redux programs, so buy your ticket or sponsorship
and enjoy a night of art, bites, drinks, and music.
@ Redux Contemporary Art Center
1056 King St.
Downtown
Charleston,
SC
When: Sat., Nov. 16, 8-11 p.m.
Price:
$60
Visual Arts and Festivals + Events