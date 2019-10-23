Holy City Comedy Show hits the stage at Holy City Magic this Thurs. Oct. 24 

-
Provided
-
Dedrick Flynn brings some funny pals to the stage this Thursday
This Thurs. Oct. 24, head to Holy City Comedy Show at Holy City Magic
starting at 9 p.m. to watch comedian Dedrick Flynn and friends strut their comedic stuff.
Atlanta-based Flynn has performed in many comedy and film fests across the Southeast and was labeled as one of eight Atlanta comedians to watch in 2015 by Paste
magazine.
Joining him onstage will be Tampa, Fla. native Cam Bertrand, whose comedy can best be described as "sophisticated ignorance. Local comics Heath Richardson and Casey Lever open the show.
Last month's Holy City Comedy show was a full house, so purchase your tickets soon before they sell out. Beer and wine are available for purchase.
Need a preview of the laughs you're in-store for? Check out Flynn
and Bertrand
's sketches.
@ Holy City Magic
49 1/2 John St.
Downtown
Charleston,
sc
When: Thu., Oct. 24, 9 p.m.
Price:
$10
Comedy