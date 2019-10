Holy City Comedy Show hits the stage at Holy City Magic this Thurs. Oct. 24 

Provided

Dedrick Flynn brings some funny pals to the stage this Thursday

Event Details Holy City Comedy Show @ Holy City Magic 49 1/2 John St. Downtown Charleston, sc When: Thu., Oct. 24, 9 p.m. Price: $10 Comedy Map

This Thurs. Oct. 24, head to Holy City Comedy Show at Holy City Magic starting at 9 p.m. to watch comedian Dedrick Flynn and friends strut their comedic stuff.Atlanta-based Flynn has performed in many comedy and film fests across the Southeast and was labeled as one of eight Atlanta comedians to watch in 2015 bymagazineJoining him onstage will be Tampa, Fla. native Cam Bertrand, whose comedy can best be described as "sophisticated ignorance. Local comics Heath Richardson and Casey Lever open the show.Last month's Holy City Comedy show was a full house, so purchase your tickets soon before they sell out. Beer and wine are available for purchase.Need a preview of the laughs you're in-store for? Check out Flynn and Bertrand 's sketches.