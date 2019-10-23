Wednesday, October 23, 2019

Call for applications: North Charleston Arts Fest and Piccolo Spoleto looking for 2020 participants

Apply through the beginning of December

Posted by Lilli Serral on Wed, Oct 23, 2019 at 3:16 PM

click to enlarge Hampton Park is the perfect spot for the annual Piccolo Spoleto finale - PROVIDED, CITY OF CHARLESTON
  • Provided, City of Charleston
  • Hampton Park is the perfect spot for the annual Piccolo Spoleto finale
It's hard to believe that the new year will be here in just over two short months, which means annual events like the North Charleston Arts Fest and Piccolo Spoleto Festival are already seeking talent for their 2020 roster.

Entering its 38th year, the North Charleston Arts Fest is a comprehensive celebration of the arts. The City of North Charleston Cultural Arts Department is seeking artists in music, theater, dance, visual art, media art, and literature to participate in the 2020 North Charleston Arts Fest to be held April 29-May 3 at various venues throughout North Charleston.

National, regional, and local artists, as well as community groups and organizations, are encouraged to apply for the festival. Opportunities include traditional live performances on stage, as well as exhibitions, lectures, demonstrations, workshops, and more. You can even propose a new concept or program.

You can access the free online application until Sun. Dec. 15.

Held as the sister festival to international arts fest, Spoleto Festival USA, Piccolo Spoleto is similar to the North Charleston fest in its emphasis on local artists, productions, and venue locations.

Piccolo takes place May 22-June 7, 2020, and features a wide variety of (often free) events from community gatherings to stage plays to collaborative art exhibitions. If you want to know more about participating, head to an info session on Mon. Nov. 4 at 12:30 p.m. at City Gallery.

Piccolo applications will be accepted through Fri. Dec. 6.
Event Details Piccolo Information Workshop
@ City Gallery at Waterfront Park
34 Prioleau St.
Downtown
Charleston, SC
When: Mon., Nov. 4, 12:30 p.m.
Price: Free to attend
Lectures + Seminars
Map


Topics: Theater, Visual Arts

